Enquiry into cause of fire in field of straw bales in Tipperary

Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of a fire in a field of straw bales in south Co. Tipperary.

Gardaí confirmed they assisted fire services at the scene of a fire that occurred at a premises in Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary, at approximately 4:15p.m on Friday, August 15.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this stage into the cause of the fire," gardaí said.

A number of units of Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service from Cahir and Clonmel attended the large straw field on fire near Ardfinnan.

A spokesperson for the service confirmed: "Approximately 100 straw round bales were destroyed along with some of the boundary hedges.

"The fire service attended this fire for approximately four hours in total to extinguish the field and hedgerow fire.

"Gardaí were in attendance."

It is understood by locals that fireworks could have been involved in causing the fire that damaged a large number of straw bales in the rented field.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Micheál Anglim, told Agriland that rural Ireland "needs more of a visible presence" of gardaí "than is there at the minute".

He has highlighted the dangers of fireworks being set off, especially given the drought status currently.

He is urging anyone who may have information on this incident to contact gardaí.

Meanwhile, today (Monday, August 18), Keith Leonard, national director for fire and emergency management, reminded people that the "burning of agricultural land or waste is not permitted without approval from your local fire authority".

Fire services attended a number of fires on open area and grassland last year, he said, as data was published today on the top causes of fire recorded in 2024.

Chimneys, flues, hot ashes and soot were the main causes, with fires occurring due to malicious intent and rubbish burning also featuring highly in the statistics.