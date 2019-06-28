Seeking a fresh start in the Irish agricultural sector?

A number of jobs in the agriculture sector become available every month, giving people plenty of opportunities for new roles or to make a fresh start in their careers.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: an agri manager; a contract technician; a technical support engineer; a research technologist; and a head of video.

Agri Manager

Dairygold Co-op is seeking to recruit an Agri Manager for its Mallow Co-op Superstores branch.

Applications are invited from experienced retail professionals with a proven track record of achievement in a busy agri trading environment, with proven ability in the management of retail sales, costs and all associated activities.

This is a full supervisory role including keyholder duties and all activities related to overall site management. Click here for more information

Contract Technician

Teagasc is currently inviting applications for the temporary externally funded non grant-in-aid contract post of Contract Technician for the ProFaba Project, the indicative duration of which is 36 months, subject to contract.

Working on the project entitled “Developing improved Vicia faba breeding practices and varieties to drive domestic protein production in the European Union”, the successful candidate will be based in Teagasc Crops Research Centre, Oak Park, Carlow.

The key function of the role is to provide technical support to greenhouse and field research programme associated with the ProFaba project, specifically relating to developing Vicia faba breeding practices and varieties. Click here for more information

Contract Database Technician

Teagasc is also seeking submissions for the temporary externally funded non grant-in-aid contract post of Contract Database Technician for the SMARTCOW Project.

Advertisement

The indicative duration of this post is 30 months, subject to contract, with the successful candidate based in Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork.

This post centres on the project entitled “SmartCow: an integrated infrastructure for increased research capability and innovation in the European cattle sector (SMARTCOW)”.

For this role, candidates must have a Level 7 qualification in computer science, data management or a related discipline. Click here for more information

Technical Support Engineer

Milking and cooling equipment specialist Fullwood Packo Group is recruiting for the position of Technical Support Engineer to strengthen its Irish dealer technical support structure.

The suitable candidate must have an engineering or electrical qualification with excellent computer skills; automation experience with PLC / programming experience; and a minimum of three years’ experience in a similar position, among other attributes.

The company offers a competitive salary, company vehicle plus other benefits; and the possibility to develop oneself in an organisation with a flat structure and entrepreneurial attitude, among other incentives. Click here for more information

Head of Video

Finally, AgriLand, the largest agricultural news publisher in Ireland, is looking to fill a newly created role as Head of Video within our video department.

This role will suit somebody that is passionate about video and broadcasting and is comfortable behind the scenes producing, behind the camera filming or in the editing suite.

You will be leading the entire video department and team and have full budgetary, training and hiring responsibility.