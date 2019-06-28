Department extends live export ban

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has extended its ban on the transport of ruminants to continental Europe for additional days.

In a statement released today, Friday, June 28, the department said: “In light of the weather warnings in Europe the department is not allowing the transport of ruminants by road into or through, continental Europe.

This restriction will continue to remain in place for Friday, June 28, Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

An updated notice will be issued on Monday, July 1, the department added.

This follows an initial three-day ban imposed due to the current heatwave being experienced across the continent.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said:

“Due to weather warnings in Europe, no road transports of ruminants to, or through, continental Europe are to be allowed from today (Wednesday, June 26) for the rest of this week.

“An updated notice will be issued on Friday.”

The ban extension comes following the news that temperatures in France have reached a record-breaking high of 45.1°, in the midst of a continent-wide heatwave covering Europe at present

The temperature is believed to have been recorded in the village of Villevieille, in Provence.