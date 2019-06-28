TB eradication: Farmers ‘will consider new measures’ for progress

Farmers have been testing for TB for the last 70 years and are anxious to make progress on achieving eradication, according to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA).

Commenting on the matter deputy president of the ICMSA Lorcan McCabe said: “We have been told at the TB Forum that under the existing programme it is predicted that we won’t achieve eradication for another 70 years.

“We have to look at measures that will eradicate the disease sooner,” he said.

“ICMSA’s position is very clear: if the department believes new measures will help to address the TB situation and bring the levels of TB down, then farmers will certainly consider such proposals – provided that farmer concerns are taken on board and that farmers impacted by the changes are treated fairly and honestly by the department.

For our part, we’re going to engage in a way that helps eradicate the disease and, to that end, we’ve made a number of proposals, specifically around reactor removals.

McCabe added that his organisation also wants the forum to meet more regularly so as to “monitor closely the results of the new drive and adjust accordingly”.

“Individual ICMSA members have suffered greatly over the years due to TB restrictions and we have to move to a situation where the number of TB cases is dramatically reduced.

He added that, in addition, that farmers restricted under the TB programme must be treated fairly by the cepartment from a financial and farming perspective.

Not all measures should be at the farmer level; we must see progress made in controlling TB in the wildlife population, this includes badger and deer.

“The Department must take responsibility for surveying and reducing the level of TB in the deer population. Without more effort in this area we will never achieve eradication”, McCabe said.

Pre-movement testing

The president stressed the ICMSA’s opposition to the news that the European Commission through its new animal health law is proposing that all animals with no TB test in the last six months must complete a pre-movement test prior to movement into another herd.

“ICMSA vehemently oppose this suggestion.

This blanket rule will not reduce the incidence of TB, will simply add cost and additional workload on farmers, and will, if passed, come into force in 2021.