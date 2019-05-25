Seán Kelly set to be re-elected to European Parliament

An RTE exit poll from Friday’s European Parliament elections suggest that incumbent Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly will retain his seat in the next parliament.

This would be Kelly’s third term in Brussels, following his first election in 2009, and his re-election in 2014.

Kelly has served as Fine Gael’s leader in the European Parliament since 2014, having been appointed to the role by then Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Throughout his tenure as an MEP, agricultural and rural issues have been of significant concern to the Co. Kerry native.

Kelly outlined his election priorities late last month, highlighting climate change and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

“First of all, I want to see the establishment of a comprehensive EU Just Transition Plan, to ensure that we tackle climate change in a way that is fair for all, and that workers in carbon-intensive economic sectors are adequately supported,” Kelly had said.

Secondly, I will continue the fight against the budget cuts to the CAP until we ensure an adequately funded policy for all Irish farmers.

His third main policy, he explained, was to ensure that Irish businesses and communities “feel the benefit” of the EU’s new €650 billion investment plan.