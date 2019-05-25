Dairy boss recognised for leadership excellence at IoD Awards

Nick Whelan, group chief executive of dairy cooperative Dale Farm, has been named Director of the Year by the Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI).

Whelan was named the winner of the Large Business category of the 2019 Director of the Year Awards, which were sponsored by First Trust Bank.

Whelan was recognised for his leadership, under which the dairy firm has experienced a period of significant and profitable growth.

Dale Farm is now the largest UK farmer-owned dairy cooperative. A transformation in culture and strategy has repositioned the Dale Farm business.

Speaking about his award, Nick Whelan said: “Receiving this award from IoD is humbling and one which I accept with great gratitude.

“I have the privilege of working alongside great people in Dale Farm, from the teams in our bases across the UK to our world-class dairy farmers that supply us with milk.

“Much like the other finalists in the IoD Director of the Year awards, their talent and commitment are exceptional.”

The IoD Director of the Year Awards recognises excellence in leadership in the private, public and third sectors.

The awards focus on the individual’s achievement, the importance of the director’s role in the community and the commitment and expertise which contributed to the success of their business, and the Northern Ireland economy, over the past year.