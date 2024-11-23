Over €60 million in scheme payments has been issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) this week, including €17.64 million to 15,877 farmers under the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) 2024.

Latest weekly scheme payment data published by the DAFM show that in the week ending on Friday, November 22, 4,180 farmers received their 2024 Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) payment, worth a total of €43.09 million.

In total, €1.44 million was paid out by the DAFM to 1,00 farmers under the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) 2024 this week, according to most recent scheme payment data.

The DAFM also issued over €1.57 million under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) this week, as well as €441,151 still outstanding under TAMS 2.

This bring the total amount of payments under TAMS 3 to €28.14 million. To date, 18,684 approvals have been issued, with 4,334 payment applications summitted, and 3,088 total payments made.

Scheme payments

Payments outstanding under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) worth €14,000 have also been issued to farmers. GLAS was replaced by the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

The DAFM’s latest scheme payment update shows that €5,035 was paid out to farmers under the Fodder Support Scheme (FSS) 2023. This brings the total amount of payments issued to 71,422 farmers to €52.75 million.

Outstanding payments under the Shannon Callows Flood Scheme worth €633.75 were also issued this week. Data show that to date, 278 farmers have received a total of €750,000 under the scheme.

No payments were issued this week under the 2024 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme, the Eco-Scheme, the National Beef Welfare Scheme 2023, or the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).