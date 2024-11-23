There are several exciting career opportunities available in the agri-sector at present, including a position as livestock inspector or farm worker on a beef farm in Co. Louth.

To learn more about the jobs previewed in this article, including essential requirements and how to apply, visit Agriland Media’s agri-sector recruitment platform AgriRecruit.

Livestock inspector

The Certified Irish Angus Producers Group seeks to recruit a livestock inspector on a part-time basis in the meat plants of its processor partners, ABP and Kepak.

Responsibilities of this position will include:

Inspection of livestock prior to slaughter;

Implementation of the group’s livestock policy;

Production of reports of inspections.

Excellent knowledge of livestock is required for this position. Applicants must also be computer literate and willing to work on their own initiative.

Area sales manager

Mullinahone Co-operative is looking for a highly driven individual to join its agri-wholesale division. The area sales manager for Munster will be reporting to the commercial manager.

The successful candidate will be responsible for driving sales, building long-lasting customer relationships, and helping the company bring new and exciting products to the Irish agri-sector.

This is a field-based role with occasional meetings at the company’s headquarters. Over three years’ territory sales experience, ideally within the agri-business or animal health sector, is essential.

Sales advisor

Agritech is currently recruiting for full-time sales advisors in Cork, Meath and Waterford.

This is a target and performance-based role where the chosen candidate will be expected to:

Manage and grow the company’s existing customer base;

Distribute quality products with ongoing repeat sales;

Develop new skills and knowledge;

Work individually and as part of a larger team.

Key requirements for this position include a qualification relevant to the agri-industry, knowledge and interest in agriculture, strong communication skills, and a full, clean driver’s licence.

Mart general manager

Headford Mart in Co. Galway is looking to hire a general mart manager to oversee all aspects of the day-to-day running of the mart, and report directly to the chair and the mart committee.

The mart manger will be tasked with driving the business’ “current market position as one of the leading livestock centres in the west of Ireland”.

Relevant business and/or sector qualification desirable but not essential. Hands-on management experience of working within a mart or associated business is also desired.

Beef farm worker

A farm worker is wanted on a beef farm in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The successful candidate will be expected to sort cattle that are coming and going from the farm, from the mart, exporting of cattle in export yard, and maintaining herd health.

Feeding and machinery work, as well as fencing and field work may also be expected.

News journalist

As part of its continued expansion, Agriland Media Group is offering a job opportunity to a news journalist to join the team at its Dublin headquarters.

It’s an exciting opportunity for a graduate or experienced news reporter interested in all things agriculture and media in Ireland and abroad.

The right candidate is ambitious and excited about a career in digital media with an interest in agricultural and rural affairs, and can demonstrate attention to detail and ability to work to tight deadlines.