Teagasc’s Harvest Report 2024 confirms a total cereals output of 1.9mt. This figure is similar to 2023 and 0.3mt below the 5-year average of 2.2mt.

Overall, cereal grain quality was good. Hectolitre weights in feed wheat and barley were two to three points higher than 2023.

The majority of malting barley reached minimum specification with a low level of rejections.

There was a small decrease of 9,500ha (3.5%) in cereal area in 2024. Winter oilseed rape (OSR) declined by 30% in 2024 and spring bean area increased to a record 17,600ha.

The decline in winter crop area was due to intense rainfall and saturated ground in October. October was the second wettest month of the year.

November saw more rainfall and flooding. Much of the area planted was damaged due to flooding resulting in patchy crops with sub optimal plant counts.

Spring 2024 was the sixth wettest on record. Rainfall in February, March and April was above average – 149%, 146% and 130% respectively.

There was virtually nothing planted until April 20, which led to a further change in cropping plans for the season. There was also the added complication of a scarcity of spring barley seed due to the wet autumn/spring.

The spring barley area increased to 133,400ha (12,500ha > five-year average). Grain yield in spring barley was above expectations at an average 7.32t/ha, which was largely due to cooler than normal temperatures during the growing season, particularly in June.

Meanwhile, the cool summer also favoured spring beans. Despite very late planting the average yield was 5.2 t/ha, which is only 0.5 t/ha below the five-year average of 5.7 t/ha.

However, late plantings resulted in a very late harvest and high moisture contents. Straw yield was below average, but this was compensated for by a significant increase in price due to demand.

Winter wheat

According to Teagasc, the area of winter wheat in 2024 was 40,800ha which was a decrease of 10,400ha on 2023 and 11,800ha below the five-year average of 52,600ha. The decline in area was due to intense rainfall and saturated ground in October.

Much of the area planted was damaged due to flooding resulting in patchy crops with sub optimal plant counts leading to lower yields. The north-east was worse hit in terms of patchy crops and yields were lower as a result.

Crop inputs – herbicide, PGR and nitrogen, were delayed due to poor ground conditions in March and April. Disease control was difficult in 2024 with high levels of septoria in all areas.

The average yield was 8.86t/ha, which is 0.64t/ha below 2023 and 1.1t/ha below the five-year average of 10t/ha.

Average grain moisture at harvest was 19.3% and hectolitre weight increased from last year at 74.5 kg/hl.

Spring wheat

The area of spring wheat increased to 7,100ha in 2024, an increase of 2,500 on 2023 and 500ha over the five-year average of 6,600 ha. The majority of spring wheat was grown in counties Cork, Wexford, Dublin and Meath.

Average yield for the crop was 7.5t /ha which is 0.5t/ha below the five-year average.

Delayed harvesting resulted in some higher moistures but the average moisture was 20.1% Average hectolitre weight was 73.3 kg/hl, a two-point increase from 2023.

Winter barley

The area of winter barley decreased to 43,000ha in 2024. Similar to winter wheat, saturated soils in October has a significant impact on the area planted which is almost 23,000ha below the five-year average of 65,700ha.

Shoot counts were low in the spring due to wet weather and poor soil conditions and delayed fertiliser application. Disease levels were low.

Barley yellow dwarf virus (BYDV) was virtually absent in the south, but had an impact on yield in some crops in Leinster.

There was a large variation in yields across the country. Some early sown crops yielded in excess of 10.0t/ha, but the overall average was 8.13t/ha.

This is 0.8t/ha below the five-year average of 8.9t/ha.

Average moisture was 19.0% and average hectolitre weight was 64.3kg/hl.

Spring barley

The area of spring barley increased to 138,800ha in 2024. This is an increase of 5,400ha from 2023 and 17,900ha higher than the five-year average of 120,900ha.

There was virtually nothing planted until April 20 due to wet weather in February, March and early April.

There was a shortfall in seed as a result of the wet autumn and subsequent lower winter cereal area which, despite difficulties locating suitable seed abroad, led to the importation of a significant proportion of spring barley seed.

Early planted crops showed signs of compaction as a result of poor soil conditions, but conditions improved as planting continued into late April/early May.

Overall establishment was good. Cool weather in June and a lack of drought helped crop development. Disease levels were low expect for some early season net blotch.

Average yield was higher than anticipated at sowing with the average for 2024 at 7.32t/ha. This is 1t/ha higher than 2023 and only 0.2t/ha below the five-year average.

Grain quality was good with an average hectolitre weight of 64.5kg/kl. Most malting barley reached the required specification and the level of rejections was low.

Winter oats

The area of winter oats was 2,500ha lower than 2023 at 7,500 ha reflecting the poor soil conditions in October/November. Average yield for the crop was 8.7t/ha which is the same as the five-year average.

Average moisture was 18.2% and grain quality was good with average hectolitre weight at specific weight 54.5kg/kl.

Spring oats

The area of spring oats increased to 22,600ha to give an overall oats are of 30,100ha. Most crops were planted in late April and establishment was good. Similar to spring barley the cooler conditions during the season favoured crop development.

Average yield for spring oats was 7.68t/ha, which is slightly above the five-year average.

Average moisture was 18.8% and quality was excellent with average hectolitre weight 54.2kg/kl.

Winter OSR

The area of winter OSR dropped to 15,100ha from the record area of 21,600ha in 2023. A reduced area of the main entry crop for winter OSR and winter barley, had an impact on the lower area.

Most crops overwintered well and pigeon grazing was low. Poor ground conditions in March resulted in delayed nitrogen (N) application on many farms. Light leaf spot was evident in February, but it didn’t progress later in the season.

Average yield was 4.0t/ha which is 0.6t below the five-year average of 4.6t/ha. Average moisture was 10.6%.

Spring beans

The security of the protein payment, a low winter crop area and reducing crop options resulted in a record area of spring beans in 2024. The final area was 17,600ha, which is an increase of 1,400, on 2023 but is 7,100 ha over the five-year average of 10,500 ha.

Cool weather in June favoured crop development and the majority of crops avoided drought conditions. Disease levels were relatively during the season.

Late planting resulted in a very late harvest. Harvesting didn’t commence until mid-September and a significant proportion were harvested in October. As a result, moistures were high with an average of 24.5%.

Similar to spring barley average yield was higher than anticipated. Average yield for 2024 was 5.2 t/ha which is only 0.3t/ha below the five-year average of 5.5t/ha.

However it is important to note that average moistures were high in 2024 where the average moisture in 2024 was 24.5%. Some crops were harvested at moisture contents closer to 30% which led to significant price deductions.