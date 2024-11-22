Farmers are being reminded that the deadline to submit applications under tranche 5 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) is fast approaching.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that the closing date for applications under this tranche will fall on Friday, December 6, 2024.

TAMS 3, which includes 10 different schemes, provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

The department previously confirmed that 5,864 farmers applied for tranche 4 of TAMS 3.

This marked a 35% increase on the 3,802 applications made by farmers under tranche 3 of the scheme.

Some 9,110 applications were submitted under tranche 2, while 8,203 farmers applied under the initial round of TAMS 3.

TAMS

According to the latest figures published by DAFM, there are now 247 remaining to be processed under tranche 3 of the new TAMS.

3,215 (85%) out of the 3,799 applications made under this tranche have been given the green light by department officials.

251 applications have been rejected and 86 were withdrawn by the applicants.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 3 applications for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme1,000553280830
Dairy Equipment Scheme8823776
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme1,0551001454887
Low Emission Slurry Spreading314551303
Organic Capital Investment Scheme32015810287
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme3721529
Solar Capital Investment Scheme32620444258
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme219984198
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme17016512137
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme27024630210
Total3,799251862473,215
TAMS 3 tranche 3 applications. Source: DAFM

The department has also confirmed that 126 applications made under tranche 2 of TAMS 3 are still being processed.

8,119 approvals (89%) have been granted out of the 9,110 applications submitted as part of this tranche.

There are also 45 applications still outstanding under tranche 1 of the scheme. 7,274 (89%) out of 8,203 applications have been approved in the initial round of the scheme.

The department is yet to provide an update on the status of the applications made by farmers under tranche 4.

