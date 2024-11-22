The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging people in the areas affected by Met Éireann’s Status Red weather warning to avoid travelling on roads during the storm window.

The national forecaster said that the highest accumulations of rain from Storm Bert are expected in west Cork and west Galway.

The Status Red warnings are currently due to be valid from midnight tonight until 10:00a.m on Saturday (November 23).

There could be severe flooding and the possibility of damage to homes and businesses and dangerous/treacherous travelling conditions as a result.

The RSA is advising road users in areas affected by the red warning to avoid any travel during the storm window.

The safety organisation is also advising all road users to take extreme care over the weekend as Met Éireann has also issued Status Orange and Status Yellow weather warnings as Storm Bert will move close to Ireland displacing the recent cold Arctic airmass.

Very strong winds and heavy rain will track north-eastwards across the country over the weekend.

Nationally, all road users are being advised to be aware of the dangers once the storm has passed.

When the extreme weather passes road users will still have to contend with potentially hazardous road conditions such as flooded roads and downed pylons, lines, trees, branches, and other debris which could block roads, according to the RSA.

The advice is to obey any road closures or diversions put in place by local authorities and An Garda Síochána.

RSA advice for motorists

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning;

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors;

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible;

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána;

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes;

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users;

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected;

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road;

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds;

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as people cycling and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.



Advice to road users – pedestrians, motorcyclists, cyclists