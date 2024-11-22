The financial and operational challenges of maintaining 24-hour emergency cover while ensuring a work-life balance are “pressing concerns” for Veterinary Ireland.

This is according to the body’s new president, Jane Pigott, who highlighted sustainability in veterinary practice as a “critical issue”, particularly for rural mixed practices, at its annual conference and annual general meeting (AGM).

Pigott, an RCVS Advanced Practitioner in Veterinary Cardiology based in Flow Veterinary Cardiology in Millstreet, Co. Cork, was presented with the formal chain of office by outgoing president, Hazell Mullins.

With changes to 24-hour care dynamics anticipated due to the statutory instrument (SI) which gave effect to the Veterinary Medicinal Products Regulations 2024, Pigott pledged to explore avenues of support for practices to ensure their viability.

“We must safeguard the future of veterinary care, particularly in rural areas, and support our colleagues in navigating these challenges,” the new Veterinary Ireland president told the annual conference and AGM in Trim, Co. Meath.

Jane Pigott

Hailing from Cork, Pigott graduated from the University of Nottingham and initially worked in mixed practice. She later undertook further study in veterinary cardiology.

Pigott achieved her Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice in Veterinary Cardiology and subsequently became an accredited Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) Advanced Practitioner in Veterinary Cardiology.

The new president of Veterinary Ireland, Jane Pigott, was presented with the formal chain of office by outgoing president, Hazell Mullins at the 2024 Veterinary Ireland conference and AGM in Trim, Co. Meath. Source: Mark Harrison

She also earned a master’s degree before returning to Ireland to become a partner in an 11-vet mixed practice. Pigott continues her cardiology work by providing a small animal cardiology referral service in Ireland and the UK.

As the first second-generation president of Veterinary Ireland, Pigott, whose mother Mairead Wallace-Pigott was president of the organisation in 2016, carries a deep understanding of the role’s responsibilities and the profession’s challenges.

“Growing up in a veterinary household, I witnessed firsthand the challenges our profession faced and the vital role Veterinary Ireland played in addressing them. These experiences instilled in me a profound respect for our profession and the power of collaboration.

“It is an immense honour to represent the grassroots members who form the backbone of Veterinary Ireland and to advocate for the countless practitioners working tirelessly to advance our profession.

“Together, we will face the challenges ahead and continue building a sustainable, thriving future for veterinary medicine,” the new president of Veterinary Ireland said.

Veterinary Ireland

Veterinary Ireland chief executive, Finbarr Murphy called on the new government and its officials to work in a close collaborative partnership with Veterinary Ireland on changes in areas of the food chain, where:

The clinical, scientific or biosecurity expertise of veterinarians can be pivotal; or

Where veterinarians will need to spend more time and resources gathering essential data.

Speaking in Trim, he said: “We all recognise the importance of managing issues such as antimicrobial resistance in order to protect the use of these medicines for when they are really needed in both human and animal health.

“I am proud to say that Irish veterinarians have played a significant role in helping to reduce the overall use of antibiotics based on their clinical expertise and prescribing.”

He also pointed to the National Veterinary Prescription System (NVPS), which will record key information related to the prescription and dispensing of veterinary medicines and is due to come in to effect on January 13, 2025.

Murphy said that while the database behind the system can provide further “valuable” information for all stakeholders, it will also be an “administrative burden” for Irish vets in terms of the demand on time and extra resources that will be needed.