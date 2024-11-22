Independent Ireland has pledged €1 billion in additional farm supports for the agriculture sector as part of its election manifesto.

The party said it is aiming to “restore trust in politics” as it launched the document in Co. Roscommon today (Friday, November 22).

The event was addressed by party TDs Michael Collins, Michael Fitzmaurice, Richard O’Donoghue, and MEP Ciarán Mullooly.

The party believes that “many people feel underrepresented and feel ‘politically homeless’ as a result of the established political parties appearing to ignore their concerns on many issues”.

Farm supports

As part of its manifesto Independent Ireland has promised that it will deliver “increased supports and new schemes to support farming and agriculture”.

There would be a new “€200 million rainy day fund” for all agricultural sectors to protect farmers in the case of serious adverse weather or emergencies affecting crops.

The party said that it will oppose any “mandatory cull of the national herd”, will fight against any reduction in the nitrates derogation and support farmers with water quality challenges.

The manifesto also outlines that the party is opposed to the EU-Mercosur trade deal.

The document states that Independent Ireland will “ensure no farmer will be forced to rewet their lands or be affected by adjoining holdings undertaking re-wetting, under the Nature Restoration Law“.

When it comes to farm inspections, the party said it would introduce “a yellow-card scheme” and implement a 21-day notice period before inspections, excluding animal welfare checks.

Independent Ireland said it would introduce a “simplified” Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP 2) “to sustain suckler farming”.

“When combined with the National Beef Welfare Scheme, each eligible cow and calf will be raised to €300. This scheme will assist 20,000 farmers,” it said.

The party would implement a €300/ha supplemental tillage subsidy on top of basic payments for the sector.

For sheep farmers, Independent Ireland is pledging an increase in funding for improvement schemes along with creating viable wool markets.

When it comes to generational renewal, the party said it would provide a €300 million farm retirement scheme to facilitate “the transfer of 20,000 to 30,000 farms to younger farmers”.

It would support younger farmers through “innovative lease-to-buy schemes including strategic low-interest and longer term loans [being] made available to active farmers”.

Grants are promised for women farmers in the document, along with supports for the “forgotten farmers”.

Manifesto

Independent Ireland believes that forestry “requires a full overhaul as Ireland has not and will not reach its targets”. It said that full re-engagement is needed with the EU on regulations in the sector.

The party said that if it is in government it would remove the carbon tax on marked gas oil sold to the agricultural sector, including agricultural contractors.

Independent Ireland said that it would expand list of qualifying equipment and infrastructure fundable under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

The party said that it would “ensure the continuation of live export markets and oppose EU policies that threaten them”.

On the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the manifesto promises that the party will engage with the EU to ensure the budget is “fit for purpose”.

A pledge is also given to undertake an in-depth analysis of the bovine tuberculosis (TB) situation in Ireland, including engaging with UK researchers on the issue.

Independent Ireland

Speaking after the general election manifesto launch, Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins stated:

“Our policies are rooted in common sense and integrity, and we are ready to deliver the accountability and efficiency this nation deserves.

“We will not shy away from tough decisions to ensure every citizen, from rural communities to urban centres, has a voice in shaping Ireland’s future.

“If we are given the opportunity to form part of a coalition government, we will do so only with the assurance that our key principles, efficiency, transparency, and prioritising the needs of ordinary citizens, remain uncompromised,” he said.

The manifesto also introduces the Department of Efficiency and Reform, aimed at cutting waste and improving accountability across government sectors.