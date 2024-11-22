The One Hundred Million Trees Project has marked the start of the new planting season with the planting of a 2,000 native-variety mini forest at Áras an Uachtaráin in Phoenix Park today (Friday, November 22).

The event at the official residence of President Michael D. Higgins represents the start of the project’s “most ambitious” planting season, with a target of planting 550,000 trees across 230 sites in 29 counties between now and May 2025.

The volunteer project was inaugurated in 2022 by brothers Richard and David Mulcahy and sister Tina. In its first year, 20,000 trees were planted in 18 sites nationwide, and 200,000 trees were planed in its second year at 85 sites in 23 counties.

President Higgins and his wife, Sabina offered their support, in conjunction with the Office of Public Works (OPW), for the ambitious volunteer planting programme.

Áras an Uachtaráin

Welcoming today’s event, President Higgins said: “The planting of trees is of vital importance in combatting climate change and helping to restore the essential biodiversity which is needed to sustain our planet.

“I am delighted that this new mini forest has been planted in Áras an Uachtaráin, which joins a significant number of sustainability measures which we continue to take on the grounds.

“The vision, ambition and commitment of Richard, David and Tina Mulcahy, as well as all of their volunteers and supporters throughout the country in the 100 Million Trees Project is to be applauded.”

President Higgins added that grassroots, volunteer-led campaigns can make a “very real contribution in combatting the stark climate change challenges facing our society”.

“We sincerely thank President and Mrs Higgins for the generous support they have shown for the 100MT programme and today’s very special planting event at Áras an Uachtaráin,” Richard Mulcahy said.

One Hundred Million Trees Project

The project seeks to plant 100 million native variety trees throughout Ireland over the next decade to foster environmental sustainability, create greater biodiversity, and combat climate change.

The One Hundred Million Trees Project encourages community members, environmental enthusiasts, and volunteers to join hands in achieving this season’s ambitious goal.

“This project has caught the public imagination and our successes to date come down to the dedication of our volunteers, our fantastic sponsors AIB Bank and Uniphar plc, our professional partners, and all those communities and individuals coming forward and offering planting sites throughout the country,” Richard Mulcahy said. Source: President of Ireland, X

Uniphar CEO, Ger Rabbette said the project “continues to surpass all expectations, which is testament to the unrelenting drive and vision of founders Richard, David and Tina Mulcahy”.

AIB corporate affairs director, Barry Field said: “We are delighted to play our part in supporting the mini forest at Áras an Uachtaráin, which not only enriches the biodiversity of the Phoenix Park area but will breathe sustainable life into our environment for years to come.”