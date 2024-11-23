A new ‘Tractors and Tudors’ Christmas festival will take place in Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary on Saturday, December 14 from 11:00a.m to 8:00p.m.

“The kings are back, with friends”, quipped Piltown dairy farmer, Stuart Downie, owner of the Crop Cruisers as he unveiled plans to Agriland for the festival being run in conjunction with Explore Carrick, Tipperary County Council and the Office of Public Works.

The festive parade of illuminated tractors that was the the centre piece of Christmas Tractors of Carrick-on-Suir which ran over 10 years, will be retained with approximately 55 decorated tractors taking part.

Ormond Castle will be open for free tours from the day of the festival, and there will be a Christmas market, with Beat 102/103 pumping out the tunes.

“We wanted to run a festival in Carrick-on-Suir for years, but didn’t get the official go-ahead. Explore Carrick has been able to make this happen and we hope that the festival will grow over the coming years,” Downie.

Kids will demonstrate their pedal power as the kids’ parade returns and the main event will follow the same route as in previous years.

The convoy will stop in Kickham Street and a festive street party will get underway. There will also be amusements.

Last year’s tractor drivers will get first refusal in applying to take part and it’s all about the illuminations rather than the sophistication of your tractor, according to Downie.

While collections were made for various charities over the years, that won’t be the case this year.

“Last year, we gave the proceeds to a woman from Carrick who was our Santa Claus for eight years and as a result, she was able to go to Lourdes.

“We realise how tough it can be financially for people around Christmas so there won’t be any collections,” Downie added.

This new sparkling agri fest will have something to appeal to all ages, Downie said.