The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme will be available to provide support to those living in properties directly affected by Storm Bert, the Department of Social Protection has said.

The scheme provides income-tested financial support to people whose homes are damaged from flooding and severe weather events, and who are unable to meet costs for essential needs, household items and structural repair.

Administered by the Community Welfare Service, the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme aims to lighten the hardship rather than provide full compensation for damage.

In the event of an extreme emergency (damaged property from extreme weather) occurring due to Storm Bert on the days Intreo/branch offices are closed over the weekend, the Community Welfare Service can be contacted via:

Phone 087 2895001 from 10:00a.m to 4.30p.m on Saturday and Sunday (this phoneline is for emergencies only);

Outside of these hours, please email [email protected]. All emails are monitored.

The department’s offices and designated Community Welfare Service phoneline (0818 60 70 80) will be open again on Monday, November 25, at 9.15a.m.

In dealing with emergency events, the department generally adopts a three-stage approach as follows:

Stage 1 provides emergency support payments for food, clothing and personal items in the immediate aftermath of the event;

Stage 2 involves the replacement of white goods, basic furniture items and other essential household items;

Stage 3 is to identify what longer term financial support is required, including plastering, dry-lining, relaying of floors, electrical re-wiring and painting.

The scheme may cover:

Emergency support payments such as food, clothing and personal items;

Damage to your home and its essential contents such as carpets, flooring, furniture, household appliances and bedding;

Structural damage.

The scheme does not cover:

Losses covered by an insurance policy;

Loss of items deemed to be inessential or luxury items;

Commercial, agricultural or business losses;

Structural loss or damage to rented accommodation;

Any additional properties that are not occupied and lived in as the primary residence;

Repair or replacement of motor vehicles.

Income limits for the scheme are €50,000 for a single person; €90,000 for a couple; €15,000 per dependent child. Reduced or tapered level of support may be provided in cases where your household income is above the limits.

Storm Bert weather warnings

A Status Red rain warning remains in place for Galway and Cork until 10:00a.m today (Saturday, November 23), with the highest accumulations expected in the west of the counties.

National forecaster Met Éireann warns of severe flooding, damage to homes and businesses, and dangerous/treacherous travelling conditions.

A Status Orange rain warning for Waterford, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim will also remain in place until 10:00a.m today, with surface flooding, possible river flooding, very difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Donegal remains under a Status Yellow snow-ice, rain and wind warning until 12:00p.m today, with difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility, fallen trees, and localised flooding.

A separate Status Yellow wind and rain warning for Leinster, Munster, Connacht, Cavan and Monaghan is set to expire at 12:00p.m today, according to Met Éireann.

A Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow at 5:00p.m today and will remain in place until 02:00a.m tomorrow (Sunday, November 24).

The national forecaster warns of very strong and gusty south to southwest winds due to Storm Bert, with fallen trees, displaced debris and loose objects, and difficult travelling conditions possible.