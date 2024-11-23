Over 30 contractors and practitioners have gained vital hands-on training to support ongoing peatland restoration efforts across Northern Ireland.

Two intensive courses were recently organised by the Peatland Collaborative Network (PCN) at the An Creagán Centre and nearby Haughey’s Bog in Co. Tyrone.

The network, which was established this year through the Environment Fund and Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, supports organisations delivering peatland restoration across Northern Ireland.

Members include non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government bodies, private companies, and agricultural organisations, including Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers Association (NIAPA).

Peatland restoration

The training aimed to ensure more local professionals have the skills and knowledge needed to restore and manage these habitats, which are vital in helping nature recover, filtering water, alleviating flooding and storing carbon.

The courses, facilitated by Dr Emily Taylor and Anna Basely from the Crichton Carbon Centre, were designed to provide comprehensive training in peatland restoration techniques.

With years of experience across Scotland, Emily and Anna brought their insights to participants from diverse backgrounds, including small family businesses, local councils, and larger organisations.

At Haughey’s Bog, a former commercially harvested site now managed by nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife, participants observed machinery demonstrations showcasing techniques such as installing peat dams, bunding, and reprofiling.

They gained insights into the machinery specifications required for these tasks, potential complications and how to estimate costs for peatland restoration tenders. Participants on the peatland restoration training course. Image source: Ulster Wildlife

The training also covered legal considerations for peatland projects, with Dr Vicky Ginn from the Historic Environment Division at the Department for Communities providing guidance on identifying and managing potential archaeological findings during restoration work.

Commenting on the training course, Claire McVeigh, peatlands collaborative and technical network officer, with Ulster Wildlife, said:

“With over 80% of Northern Ireland’s peatlands in poor condition, restoring them is one of the most cost-effective nature-based solutions to addressing the biodiversity and climate crises.

“However, there is a pressing shortage of skilled contractors capable of meeting the scale and urgency required to restore these vital habitats to a favourable conservation status by 2030.

“Through this training, we aim to bridge that skills gap, create new green jobs, and support a just transition to a low-carbon economy.” Peatland restoration. Image Source: Ulster Wildlife

Those who attended the course said that the training was valuable in ensuring local contractors and practitioners are well-prepared to take up this restoration work.

Sean McGill, a farm advisor with Ballinderry Rivers Trust, said that understanding the machinery and techniques used in peatland restoration would help him to provide informed guidance to farmers and address any concerns they may have about the processes involved.