The Irish Hereford Breed Society hosted its 10th National Hereford Calf Show on Saturday, November 16, at GVM Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly.

The event was sponsored by Dovea Genetics and Irish Hereford Prime and featured “a strong entry of Hereford calves” according to a report from the society.

The judge on the day was Tom O’Riordan from Co. Cork who had the tough job of judging the 10 classes on the day.

The Senior Male Champion tapped forward by Mr. O’Riordan belonged to Co. Cavan breeder, Shane McKiernan. His January 2024-born bull Drumcarbin Rory was awarded the title.

It was this entry that went on to be crowned Supreme Male Champion of the show.

The Reserve Champion Senior Male was awarded to John Mullooly of Co. Roscommon’s Cloonfree Fruitful.

The Junior Male Championship title was awarded to another Co. Roscommon breeder, Michael Curley, for his February-born bull, Cloonabrack Toby. Reserve show champion Cloonabrack Toby owned by Co. Roscommon breeder, Michael Curley

Toby was later awarded the Reserve Supreme Champion of the show.

The Reserve Champion Junior Male was awarded to Kathleen Stokes of Co. Cork with her young bull, Astellas Hurler 1.

Hereford Heifers

On the female side, it was the turn of an entry from Sarah and Heidi Murray of Co. Westmeath to take the glory in the senior, and subsequently the supreme female championship title with their heifer, Shilo-Farm Just The One ET.

The Reserve Champion Senior Female title was won by another Co. Westmeath breeder, Elisa Drumm, with her heifer Crowenstown Orange V1.

Co. Monaghan breeder, Nigel Heatrick took the honours in the junior heifer championship, with his seven-month-old Glaslough Barbie. She then went on to stand as reserve supreme champion female of the show. Overall Female Champion Shilo-Farm Just The One ET owned by Sarah and Heidi Murray from Co. Westmeath Junior Heifer Champion and Reserve Overall Heifer Champion Glaslough Barbie owned by Co. Monaghan breeder, Nigel Heatrick

The Reserve Junior Female Champion title went the way of Co. Limerick breeder, Jack O’Connor, with his young heifer Clonlough Hazel 3rd.

The society commended the quality of stock on display on the day which it said “was a testament to all of the breeders who exhibited”, with good crowds of onlookers there to watch the day’s events unfold.