Carrigallen Macra to host vehicle run for charity

A Macra na Feirme club in Co. Leitrim is set to host a charity fundraising event tomorrow, Sunday, December 29.

Carrigallen Macra will be hosting a vehicle run consisting of trucks, tractors and antique cars in aid of two worthy charities – Save our Sons and Daughters (SOSAD) Ireland and Chloe Greene’s fight against CNS Aspergillosis.

Vehicles taking part in the event will set off from The Dugout Bar, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, at 11:30am and make their way towards Carrigallen.

This is the second year of the vehicle run and last year’s event had over 60 vehicles participating and all proceeds raised being donated to Embrace Farm Ireland.

SOSAD is an Irish suicide prevention and bereavement support charity. The voluntary service was founded in 2006 by Peter Moroney and the Moroney family.

It currently has six offices and counselling centres, in Drogheda, Navan, Cavan, Dundalk, Carrickmacross and Tullamore.

Chloe Greene’s fight against CNS Aspergillosis is a support fund set up to help the 24-year-old girl who has been battling an extremely rare infection in her spinal cord for two years.

In order to treat her illness, Chloe must travel overseas to seek expert advice and treatment options.

All tractors and lorries are welcome to take part in the event and refreshments will be served at the event also.

A raffle will take place on the day also with spot prizes up for grabs.