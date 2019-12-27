Cooney puts name forward for IFA treasurer role

The Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Environmental Committee chairman, Thomas Cooney, has confirmed he will be putting his name forward for the position of IFA treasurer.

The prestigious position in the IFA will become available as the current treasurer and president elect of the organisation, Tim Cullinan will be taking the reins as IFA president following the AGM in January.

The move comes as Cooney narrowly lost out on the position of deputy president in the organisation’s most recent elections by a margin of 34 votes.

The position was taken by Co. Kildare dairy farmer Brian Rushe.

Speaking to AgriLand today, Friday, December 27, Cooney congratulated both Tim Cullinan and Brian Rushe on getting elected and said: “I look forward to working with them.”

The Co. Cavan-based dairy and beef farmer explained: “I have received a lot of calls from IFA members around the country asking me to put my name forward for treasurer.

I want to continue to be a part of the IFA going forward and therefore I am putting my name forward for the position of IFA treasurer.

Votes will be cast to select the organisation’s next treasurer at the IFA’s AGM in January and the 58 members of the IFA’s national council will be eligible to vote.

Cooney will chair his final committee meeting as IFA’s environmental chairman on Thursday, January 7.