If you are considering a change in your career, then some of the jobs available in the agri-sector previewed in this article might be for you.

Agri hardware sales lead

Tirlán is currently recruiting for the role of an agri hardware sales lead based in Castlelyons, Co. Cork who will be reporting to the branch manager.

Tirlán Castlelyons is currently developing an agri “Centre of Excellence” which will broaden the farm and building hardware and machinery offering available to its customers.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the sales growth of Tirlán’s expanded agri-offering. Further responsibilities include:

Be customer focused by providing top-quality, fast and efficient service at all times;

Full responsibility for achieving the annual sales targets for the agri hardware category in branch;

Build trusting relationships with customers and provide excellent service and advice;

Manage and take ownership of stock control in the Centre of Excellence;

Be responsible for the visual merchandising and displays of stock;

Be willing to call customers on promotions and quotations of capital investments on farms;

Follow up on local planning applications.

Experience in a sales environment, and a minimum of five years’ experience working in an agri-business is required. A person with an agricultural or farming background is desirable.

Candidates applying for this position must have a thorough understanding of grants and the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) available to customers.

Agri lead Kilmeaden

Tirlán is currently also looking for a passionate, reliable and committed individual to fill the role of an agri lead based in Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford.

The successful candidate will assist the branch manager in all duties required to safely and effectively manage the daily branch operations.

Further responsibilities of this position include:

To build close working relationships with customers and to manage their own customer list which will include responsibility for debt collection;

To work closely with the branch manager and local business manager to explore and develop new sales opportunities and to re-engage lapsed customers;

To provide a strong level of agri-technical knowledge to all customers;

To closely monitor and manage stocks with a strong focus on Tirlán’s core agri-products at the critical times of the year;

Co-operate and assist cross functional teams with various campaigns and projects.

Candidates must have extensive agri-technical knowledge and strong communication skills. A person with an agricultural or farming background and a forklift licence is desirable.

Ruminant nutritionist and business development manager

Manufacturer and distributor of ruminant feeds, fertilisers, agricultural seeds and other farm inputs, J Grennan and Sons is looking for a ruminant nutritionist and business development manager.

The successful candidate will be based in the midlands area and will be working as part of the technical support and business development team.

The role focuses on growing business within the company’s existing customer base and developing opportunities with new customers. Further responsibilities include:

Building and maintaining long-term business relationships with customers;

Supporting customers with detailed, up-to-date, cutting-edge technical advice;

Managing customer accounts in a fair and timely fashion;

Staying abreast of technological advancements and market trends in farming.

A third-level agricultural science based qualification, ideally at level 8 is required for this position. Experience and expertise in dairy is highly desirable, but not essential.

Previous experience in a similar agri-business role would be ideal, but not essential. A valid driver’s licence is required for this position.

Technical sales advisor

Grassland Agro is currently seeking highly motivated technical sales advisors to join its growing team in north Cork, Limerick/Kerry, Kilkenny, west Down/Armagh, and west Cork.

The successful candidate will be responsible for advice and sales of Grassland Agro’s product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements through local co-ops and merchants.

Further responsibilities of this position include:

Develop and maintain relationships with existing and new clients in the agricultural industry;

Develop and maintain relationships with local co-ops and merchants;

Provide technical advice and support to farmers regarding Grassland Agro’s range of products, and its soil sustainability programme;

Attend trade shows and other industry events to promote the company’s products and services;

Collaborate with other team members to achieve sales targets and identify new business opportunities.

Commercial knowledge, sales and advisory experience, as well as a degree in agriculture, agricultural science, or a related field is required for this position.

Candidates must also have in-depth knowledge of farming and agricultural products, as well as their applications and benefits. A full driver’s licence is required.