Teagasc is currently seeking “an inspirational leader” for its newly established Climate Centre in Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford, who will receive a salary of up to €130,000.

Teagasc has recently recruited 24 scientific staff to work at the facility which aims to accelerate the research and innovation required to bring climate and biodiversity mitigation technologies for farming to deployment stage.

Staff at the facility work in partnership with national and international organisations to provide independent scientific knowledge to help the agri-food sector to reach climate neutrality and enhance biodiversity restoration.

In July 2022, the Irish government agreed that the agriculture sector is required to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 25% by 2030, compared to 2018 levels.

Climate Centre

The head of Teagasc Climate Centre will be responsible for the scientific leadership and strategic management of the resources at the centre.

They will be based at the Johnstown Castle Environmental Research Centre or Teagasc Head Office in Oak Park, Co. Carlow.

The role will involve “extensive liaison” with policymakers, other state agencies, farm representative bodies and other organisations and businesses operating in the agri-food sector.

The appointee will be tasked with developing strong links with Irish and international research organisations in the area of climate mitigation, innovation, and sustainable food systems.

According to Teagasc, the salary scale for the senior principal research officer position ranges from €113,688 to €130,911.

Applicants for the position must hold a PhD in sustainable agriculture or in another relevant discipline.

They must also have between 5-10 years’ experience in managing or leading relevant research or knowledge transfer programmes.

Candidates should have a “thorough knowledge of the Irish agri-food industry”, along with a comprehensive understanding of climate smart agriculture.

They will be required to have excellent communication, organisational, delegation and time management skills, with the ability to create effective structures and systems for gathering and sharing information and transferring technology.

The closing date for applications for the position is midday on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview by an expert board on the basis of their CV and supplementary information.

It is anticipated that the interviews will take place in July.