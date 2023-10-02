Two rural Irish singletons will begin a quest to find love tonight on RTÉ‘s new reality dating series ‘Love in the Country’.

Over the next six weeks, the series will give several rural singletons , who feel their location is holding them back, the chance to find love.

Anna Geary, former All-Ireland camogie player and tv presenter, will present the new love-centred show, which is based on the US reality tv series ‘A farmer wants a wife’ – except this show is not for just farmers.

The series contestants looking for love include: Alanagh, a sheep farmer and veterinary nursing student from Co. Roscommon; Andy, a farmer from Co. Westmeath; Rob, a pharmacist and part-time farmer from west Co. Cork; Jano, a coffee shop owner from Co. Wexford; Edwina, a cafe owner from Co. Mayo; and George, a land custodian from Co. Carlow.

From fields to flirting

The series will begin tonight with 20-year-old student Alanagh Loftus from Co. Roscommon. Alanagh finds it difficult to go out with anyone locally – as everyone knows everyone quite well.

To kick off the episode, Alanagh will go through all her love letters with Anna Geary, sent by other singles and potential matches from around the country.

After a round of speed dates she will bring three men to meet her family and experience her day-to-day life at home on the farm.

The three men are Ben Stone, Brian Crehan and Scott McMullan.

Rob Murphy (pictured top) will also be introduced on the show tonight. Rob received so many letters that host, Anna Geary, jokingly comments that they may need a bigger postbag to hold all the letters.

Rob meets three girls during his speed-dating experience who he brings back to his farm in west Cork. The are primary teacher, Avril Smyth, herbalist, Lucia Byrne and rower, Aisling Hayes.

The series will run on RTÉ 2 every Monday night for the next six weeks.