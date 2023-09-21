An important date for those in the agricultural world is the National Ploughing Championships, and for one Co. Carlow man, this year’s event fell on another important date – his wedding day.

Speaking to Agriland this afternoon (Thursday, September 21), Colm Doran from Tullow, Co. Carlow said: “I’ve a wedding there this evening, yeah.”

Getting married in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel today at 4:30p.m, Doran had to finish up at his stand at the Ploughing a little earlier than normal.

He said “we had arranged to get married first” but that he would be attending the three days of the Ploughing, despite the wedding day.

“I told herself when she asked me what time I was leaving at and I said roughly around 2:00p.m and she goes yeah, that’d be grand,” he said about fiancée.

When asked if he currently had the wedding ring for his soon to be wife in his possession at the Ploughing, Doran said: “I had to give it to my mother and father to mind.

“I didn’t even trust myself to mind that.”

Doran was advertising his Viper Agri products at the Ploughing, where he said there was “a lot of interest” in his display.

His new bale carrier can hold four bales, and Doran said “it is the only one in the market” that can do this.

While the front loader of the tractor can pick up two bales, the bale carrier can pick up four more.

“So the tractor has the ability to carry six bales…so it wouldn’t be long clearing your fields,” Doran said.

He added that phone won’t be switched off following his wedding, as he said he will have to “keep driving ahead” for his customers.

Wellies to wedding shoes

Doran said his fiance knows that this is his busy period for selling the machinery and that the business operating during the Ploughing is important.

“She knows I’m going to be busy during the winter months. She knows what she’s getting herself in for,” he said.

Doran said that there are plans for photos to be taken in front of the new bale carrier, while he and his wife are still in their wedding attire.

Preparation is key for Doran; he has his suit secured in his car at the Ploughing site and will not need to travel back home.

“I have the shoes polished up there and they’re in the car already,” he said.

While Doran has his schedule planned to perfection, he acknowledged that there was an essential aspect to the wedding – his soon to be wife being there too.

“Yeah she’ll be there waiting. Hopefully, anyway,” he said.