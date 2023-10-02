Irish Rural Link (IRL) has called for Budget 2024 to address “income inadequacy” in rural Ireland.

Its annual general meeting (AGM) and conference in Moate, Co. Westmeath today (Monday, October 2) looked at the challenges facing rural communities, in terms of energy, food and transport costs, along with what supports are needed.

Hannah Boylan from the Vincentian Minimum Essentials Budget for Ireland (MESL) Research Centre highlighted findings of the centre’s recent study, which showed a “stark deepening of income inadequacy”. Members of the Moate community attended the conference

CEO of IRL, Seamus Boland said that a “different approach” is needed to address “income inadequacy” in rural areas.

“The overall increase in inflation means that because products are brought further distances, they’re more expensive when they get to rural areas,” he said.

“We need acknowledgement of that and appropriate compensation.”

Rural Ireland

Boland told Agriland that to keep people in an “environmentally friendly society in rural Ireland”, Budget 2024, which is being announced next Tuesday (October 10), should make a “capital note” to help farmers.

He said this could be done by generating electricity through solar panels and by providing systems of catching rain water on farms.

“We have to acknowledge that many farmers and rural dwellers are not able to make the necessary transition to environmentally friendly heating.

“And until they can, then they should be given some compensation to try and pay for the rising costs that continue to happen,” he said.

He added that broadband connectivity needs to be considered in the budget’s rollout next week.

“I understand some of the delays, but the commitment to roll it out to every house in the country must remain,” Boland said.