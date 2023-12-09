The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has asked road users to exercise caution while using the roads today (Saturday, December 9), as several weather warnings are in place amid Storm Elin.

Met Éireann warned of gale force west to northwest winds and severe gusts causing disruption and difficult travelling conditions, affecting most counties due to Storm Elin today.

Several weather warnings have been issued by the national forecaster, including three Status Orange wind warnings affecting Co. Wicklow, Dublin and Donegal this afternoon.

Related Stories: Wind warnings to affect most counties due to Storm Elin

Difficult travelling conditions and the risk of debris and loose objects being displaced will continue tomorrow (Sunday, December 10), with the arrival of Storm Fergus.

Advertisement

RSA advice amid Storm Elin

The RSA has advised road users in the areas affected by the Status Orange wind warnings to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings:

Motorists

Slow down and allow a greater braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions, especially on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways;

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors;

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think;

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána;

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes;

Be safe. Be seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users;

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected;

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road;

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds;

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists: