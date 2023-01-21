The farming community of Oughterard came together recently in memory of Rosie McGauley, who died from an aggressive form of thyroid cancer, raising €35,000 for Cancer Care West.

Rosie was diagnosed at the end of May 2014 and died on September 27, at the age of 38. Following her diagnosis, Rosie attended the Cancer Care West Support Centre in Galway where she was looked after by the oncology support specialists based there.

After her death, her husband Daragh McGauley and their children availed of the centre’s counselling services as they came to terms with her passing.

Remembering Rosie

Daragh wanted to do something to honour Rosie’s memory and to assist an organisation that had been so supportive to Rosie and the family during her illness, and after her death.

Late last year, he decided that the time had come to make it happen and, given that both Rosie’s and his family backgrounds are in farming and providing farming contract services, it was decided that a tractor run in Oughterard would be an ideal fit for their knowledge and skills.

Little did they think that the Rosie McGauley Memorial and Tractor Run would generate such interest and support, attracting almost 200 entrants and several hundred spectators.

More than 25 local people volunteered to organise and run the event with Daragh and the family. The tractors congregated at the Oughterard GAA pitch while the trucks lined up on the main Clifden road.

The run went from Oughterard to Maam Cross and people lined the route to enjoy the spectacle and to join the fun and refreshments afterwards at the GAA grounds. Local gardai were on hand to ensure all went well.

A GoFundMe page was set up for those who wanted to show their support but could not make it on the day, contributing hugely to the funds raised.

Daragh said that the success of the tractor run was beyond his wildest dreams.

“Cancer Care West was so helpful to Rosie during her illness and continued to support me and the family after she passed away,” he said.

“The work they do is amazing and I am so grateful we have been able to give something back and especially to help others in our situation.

“I know Rosie would have been immensely honoured by the community effort that made this all possible,” Daragh said.

Rosie’s spirit no doubt influenced the turnout and the generosity of the community and so it was her very proud family that recently presented a cheque for €35,000 to Cancer Care West in her name.

Cancer Care West

David O’Donnell, head of fundraising and communications, Cancer Care West, said that events such as the tractor run had been rare enough over the past few years, where a community comes together to remember and honour one of their own.

“So when everything comes together like it did for this event, it really is something special,” he said.

“The money raised will help provide psycho-oncology counselling for families affected by cancer this year and will also be used to accelerate our patient rehabilitation programme in our recently refurbished gym,” he added.

Richard Flaherty, CEO, Cancer Care West, expressed thanks to the farming communities in the west and northwest for their continued generosity and support.

“They have been there for us since we were set up over 20 years ago, and as we do not charge for any of our services, we rely heavily on fundraising and events like this to keep our services going,” the CEO said.

“Receiving the cheque from Daragh and his family was a fantastic way to start the new year and we look forward to many more such occasions over the next 12 months.”