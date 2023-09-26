The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads tomorrow (Wednesday, September 27) as Met Éireann has issued Status Orange and Status Yellow Weather Warnings for wind and rain.

Storm Agnes will track northwards over Ireland where it will be very windy with outbreaks of heavy rain, resulting in possible spot flooding.

There is a Status Orange Rain Warning for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 9:00a.m-3:00p.m tomorrow, where there will be spells of heavy and occasionally intense rain, combined with very strong and gusty winds.

This could lead to difficult travel conditions, localised flooding, and poor visibility according to the RSA.

There is a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Leinster and Munster valid from 7:00a.m on Wednesday until midnight.

It will become very windy on Wednesday with very strong and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly later on. There will be the possibility of coastal flooding, difficult travel conditions, power outages and some fallen trees.

There is also a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for counties Carlow; Dublin; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Kerry; and Waterford.

It is valid from 7:00a.m tomorrow until midnight. There will be heavy rain on Wednesday with possibly difficult travel conditions, localised flooding and poor visibility.

Road safety

Road users in areas affected by the Status Orange warning are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings.

Road safety advice for motorists:

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions – especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning;

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors;

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible;

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes;

Be Safe . Be Seen . Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users;

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected;

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road;

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong wind;

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds;

Advice to pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists: