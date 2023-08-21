Approximately 200 local residents and farmers continued to protest this weekend over lack of action to damage caused by flooding of the River Shannon.

This is the second time a protest has been held concerning the flooding of the river.

Local farmers have said they are facing fodder concerns, and many have had to sell livestock due to damage.

The protest was organised by the Save Our Shannon Organisation (SOSO), and began at the Galway side of Meelick Weir on Saturday (August 19). It then made its way to Victoria Lough on the Offaly side.

Public relations officer (PRO) of the group, Liam Broderick said that water still remains on the damaged land and Storm Betty “has prolonged the water from going down”.

Advertisement

L-R: Michael Silke, Paddy Nevin, Patrick Mc Dermott, Brendan Flannery and Micheal Silke Junior driving tractor Source: Gerry Stronge

He said the main thing that the group wanted to emphasise was that sluices remained closed at the beginning of July.

“The gates opened around July 16, but if they opened earlier then the floods wouldn’t have been as bad,” Broderick said.

SOSO said that “local knowledge” of impending flooding was “consistently disregarded” by the OPW.

It added: “The river has become a danger zone for navigation with a significant number of boats failing to remain on course and becoming grounded. Tourism and fishing is very seriously affected.”

Members of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) also attended the protest.

Advertisement

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the lack of action taken to prevent flooding on the Shannon Callows has left farmers at a loss and fearing a potential “fodder crisis” this winter. Source: Gerry Stronge

“The lack of action taken by the management authorities of the River Shannon is not acceptable. The damage done by the flooding has left significant amounts of silage and hay unsalvageable,” Cullinan said.

“The concerns were raised in advance, but the delay has farmers across the Shannon Callows concerned for the supply of fodder this winter,” he added.

Members of SOSO have written to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, butsaid they have not received a reply yet.

This week the members said they intend on approaching local representatives to organise a meeting with Minister McConalogue about the ongoing damage.