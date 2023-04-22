The Rev for Trev tractor run 2023 will take place once again this year in memory of a young farmer known for being of huge character and heart, who died by suicide in 2021.

The family and friends of Trevor Wallace from Ringstown, Mountrath, who ran Wallace Fencing along with his father and friends, are organising the event for the second year running.

In his mid-30s, Trevor was known around the country as an energetic, hard-working, good-humoured, generous and kind man, who would never see anyone stuck.

His family and friends wanted to raise funds for charities that help people like Trev, and so Rev for Trev was initiated, Lee Walker, the co-ordinator of the memorial tractor run, said.

“Last year’s event went very well. We had over 100 tractors turn up and raised just over €11,000, which was split between our chosen charities,” he said.

“This year our selected main charities are Teac Tom, which provides mental health support and suicide intervention services to those in need and Jigsaw, the national centre for youth mental health.

“We hope to make the tractor run an annual event to raise awareness in young and old farmers that it’s okay to talk and that there is help available.”

The registration fee is €20 and registration will be from 12 noon. The tractor run will leave Mountrath Mart at 2:00p.m sharp.

A children’s tractor run will take place on the same day, with a 1:30p.m start time.