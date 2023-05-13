The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has created a digital map highlighting the flight paths of a number of migratory birds returning to Ireland.

The maps have been created to mark World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD), which falls today (Saturday, May 13).

This is an annual awareness-raising campaign, which highlights the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats.

ESRI has also launched a survey asking for public participation to help it provide the most accurate information about the locations of the returning birds. People can share a photo to be added to the map.

According to the ESRI, around 450 different bird species have been recorded in Ireland.

Although a lot of them are migratory and rare, it said now is the best chance to catch a glimpse of them as they return north to build nests and prepare for the breeding season.

Birds returning to Ireland

Manx Shearwater

These birds return to Ireland between March and August. They spend winter off the coast of South America and then make the 10,000km journey north for the summer. A large colony can be found in Co. Kerry.

Swift

The swift begins migrating from tropical Africa in April. According to the ESRI, this is a “protected and threatened species” in Ireland that spends its time in small crevices of buildings.

Arctic Tern

These sea birds began returning to Ireland’s coasts in March. They have the longest journey to take, coming from the Antarctic circle, travelling 19,000km one way.

They can be found on the coast of counties Wexford, Kerry, Mayo, and Donegal, which has the largest number of the birds.

WMBD

WMBD began in 2006 and carries a different theme each year to emphasise conservation needs for birds, with this year’s theme being ‘water’.

Today will focus on protecting inland and coastal wetlands; rivers; lakes; streams; marshes; and ponds for feeding, drinking or nesting, and also as places to rest and refuel during long journeys.