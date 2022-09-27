European wildlife will return if there is enough space for recovery and if measures provide for a harmonious life alongside species, according to a new report by Rewilding Europe published today (Tuesday, September 27).

The updated Wildlife Comeback Report, which looks at 50 European species, shows that the populations of some species have grown both in size and geographical range over the last 40 to 50 years.

Out of all mammal species included in the report, the strongest comeback has been recorded for the Eurasian beaver, the grey seal, and the European bison.

The Wildlife Comeback Report explores species’ recovery, provides an outlook for future recovery of European wildlife, and shows the importance of reducing pressures such as habitat loss and hunting.

“With wildlife species across the world disappearing at an alarming rate, the new report shows that wildlife will return if we give it space to recover and strive to live alongside it harmoniously.

“It [the report] shows that measures such as better legal protection; enlarging and connecting protected areas; dedicated species recovery work (including reintroductions); and improving habitats, are effective,” according to Rewilding Europe.

EU wildlife report

The barnacle goose, the griffon vulture, the great white egret, and the Dalmatian pelican are recovering well, due to legal protection through the EU Birds and Habitats Directives, changes in policy and land use, and conservation efforts, according to the report.

Grey wolves readily recolonise areas where humans allow their presence. To support their recovery, the EU offers funding for prevention measures and full compensation to farmers for livestock lost to wolf predation.

After decades of decline, European vulture populations are also recovering, largely due to changes in EU legislation and intensive management and conservation, the report states.

However, in-depth analysis shows that wildlife comeback in Europe is still highly patchy, while some species – such as the Eurasian otter and cinereous vulture – show recent range contractions.

Recovery efforts

Many landscapes across Europe remain devoid of wildlife, and when it does start to come back it often brings challenges, particularly when it comes to large carnivores such as bears and wolves, according to Rewilding Europe.

“Yet the positives of wildlife recovery far outweigh the negatives,” the Wildlife Comeback Report states.

Accelerating and widening wildlife comeback in Europe can improve the health and functionality of entire ecosystems, while delivering a huge array of benefits to nature and people.

Rewilding Europe executive director, Frans Schepers, however, said the report shows that hard work is needed on many fronts in order to continue wildlife recovery.

“Much of the vital work monitoring global biodiversity trends and evaluating species’ extinction risks often highlights the negative impacts of pressures, such as habitat loss and climate change on species.

“However, this report gives cause for optimism and shows that given a chance, and with well-placed conservation efforts, wildlife can recover,” lead author of the report, Sophie Ledger of the Zoological Society of London said.