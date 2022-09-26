Details are emerging this evening (Monday, September 26) of what supports will be included for farming in Budget 2023 which will be formally announced by Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe tomorrow (September 27).

Agriland understands that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is to provide details of how the government is supporting farmers dealing with the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

There had been concern that with the ending of Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Sucklers (BEEP-S), there would be no future support for the suckler sector.

However it’s understood the agriculture minister is putting in place a similar new scheme with the same level of funding as BEEP-S, amounting to approximately €28 million.

The new scheme will run in tandem with the €150/cow Suckler Carbon Efficiency Scheme in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The minister is also expected to unveil a new Fodder Support Scheme which will pay farmers up to €1,000 to save hay and fodder in 2023.

As part of the CAP, funding has been secured in Budget 2023 for 30,000 places in the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

The budget will also include extra funding for farm modernisation supports through Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), forestry and organics, as well as the new and enhanced suckler and sheep supports.

There is also expected to be specific capital funding to support the development of anaerobic digestion in 2023.

Input costs

In a bid to help farmers deal with high fertiliser prices, the budget will include provision for an enhanced Multi-species Sward Measure / Red Clover Silage Measure, along with the introduction of a new €8 million grant aid scheme to support the spreading of lime.

These supports are in addition to the Tillage Incentive Scheme which was officially announced last week.

There is also some light at the end of the tunnel in terms of energy supports as Budget 2023 has provided for farmers to be included in the energy support measures, with potential for the government to pay 40% of gas or electricity price increases faced by small businesses and farm enterprises.