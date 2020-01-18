Remote working focus of Digital West event

Now in its third year, Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) Mayo Digital West event will take place on Tuesday, January 28.

Organised by academic staff in collaboration with the GMIT innovation hub and in partnership with external business support agencies, this year’s gathering will focus on remote working, wellness and opportunity.

Rapidly evolving technology

As the digital media landscape rapidly evolves with the introduction of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI); analytics; automation; and a movement towards high-definition video communication, companies are finding it increasingly hard to attract and maintain talent, Turlough Rafferty, acting manager at the GMIT Mayo iHub, said.

Remote working provides an opportunity for both the organisation and the individual, while also providing growth to rural regions such as the west of Ireland.

This is one of a number of initiatives planned as part of the creation and rollout of a digital strategy for Mayo, according to Turlough.

Topics will range from digital strategy and positioning to build a brand, trends and opportunities with remote working and digital hubs as a remote location for work, life and workplace balance including top tips for building a remote workforce.

There will inputs from business leaders, wellness coaches and remote working evangelists. The event will be opened by Professor Neville McClenaghan, vice-president, GMIT Mayo campus.

Speakers will include: Donal Healy, marketing manager, Ireland West Airport;

Stephen Carolan, enterprise hub programme manager for the Atlantic Economic Corridor;

Celia Keenaghan, director, Keenaghan Collaborative;

Lianne McManamon, mental health promotion officer, Mayo Mental Health Association;

Dave Casey, health promotion manager, DeCare Dental Ireland;

Barbara Hopkins, IT engineer, Typetec; and

Noreen Henry, lecturer in IT at GMIT Mayo.

GMIT academics Sharon Boyle and Dr. Janine McGinn will discuss digital-related course offerings available in GMIT Mayo, including the new industry aligned part-time master’s in science in digital media and marketing. This is a structured research master’s degree developed in collaboration with industry.

Climate change

Turlough said that the event is gaining more interest year-on-year.

“Remote working is very topical at present. With climate change firmly on the EU’s agenda, sustainable flexible working arrangements help remove cars from our roads, reducing carbon emission and stress, leading to a happy, healthier and more productive workforce.

“Remote working and the wellness benefits this confers is an essential element in business digital transformation.”

Noreen Henry, lecturer, said that, based on previous years, the gathering is expected to fill quickly.

Digital West is a free event with speakers representing a diverse knowledge base, giving us their perspectives on remote working, wellness and the opportunities they bring to businesses and employees.

“As well as a varied speaker line-up, there will be a number of exhibitors on the day, with ample opportunity for people to network and learn about our courses in the GMIT Mayo campus.”

Last year’s conference was instrumental in the development of the post-graduate certificate in digital media and marketing and the certificate in digitalisation for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Further information is available at: www.digitalwest.biz; and: www.gmit.ie.