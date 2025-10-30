Reminder: Key SCEP and dairy-beef scheme deadline dates

Farmers participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) or the 2025 National Dairy Beef Weighing Scheme are being reminding of approaching deadline dates for scheme measures.

The 2025 National Dairy Beef Weighing Scheme offers farmers €20/eligible calf for a minimum of five calves up to a maximum of 50 eligible calves.

The weights must be submitted to the Irish Cattle breeding Federation (ICBF) within seven days of weighing and before 17:30pm on November 1, 2025.

National Dairy Beef Weighing Scheme payments will be made to farmers in December 2025, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Upcoming SCEP deadlines

Farmers participating in the SCEP are being reminded that cow and calf weights must be recorded in the ICBF database before 5:30pm on November 1. Weights should also be submitted within seven days of recording the weight data.

SCEP applicants are also required to ensure that by October 31, 2025, at least 65% of the yearly reference number are eligible females that are genotyped four or five stars on the replacement index (on a within or across breed basis) at the time of purchase (for replacements brought into the herd) or at the time of genotyping (for those replacements bred within the herd), according to the ICBF.

An 'eligible female' is a beef-breed female that is 16 months-of-age or older on October 31, 2025 and has been genotyped four or five stars on the replacement index.

Genotype samples must be submitted before November 30 annually and SCEP survey data must be submitted before February 15, 2026.