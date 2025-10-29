ACRES farmers reminded of LESS annual declaration deadline this week

Farmers are being reminded of a key upcoming deadline under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).
The annual declaration for the Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) action under ACRES in respect of 2025 must be completed on the online portal by October 31, 2025.
It is understood there are over 1,100 participants who have not yet submitted LESS records and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has written to ACRES advisers.
The DAFM said in an ACRES circular issued earlier this month that failure to complete and submit the LESS return will result in a delay in making the 2025 ACRES advance payment, and may result in the rejection of the LESS action from their ACRES contract.
"The declaration may be completed online by the ACRES adviser on behalf of their client or by the ACRES participant themselves," DAFM said.
The last spread date for slurry this year was September 30, with the closed period having commenced on October 1.
DAFM reminded farmers and their advisers that the following requirements apply to the LESS action:
DAFM said it is not required to enclose receipts when completing the form.
"The receipts must be kept by the participant with their record sheets and be made available for any inspection," the department said.