€179,000 paid out under TAMS 3 for backup generators

A total of €179,048 has been paid out for backup generators under Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) 3.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has given an update to Agriland on the number of approvals made for grant-aid for generators under a number of schemes.

Farmers can apply for a generator under the following TAMS schemes: Dairy Equipment Scheme; Organic Capital Investment Scheme; Woman Farmer Capital Investment Scheme; and Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme.

Winter time brings with it concerns around weather-related impacts and electricity supply, and generators can be vital for farms when an interruption occurs.

Storm Éowyn in January 2025 certaintly highlighted this, when thousands of farms were left without power.

An emergency tranche of TAMS 3 was opened in response to the storm earlier this year, with 1,945 applications submitted in respect of the agreed emergency investments, including backup generators.

Generator approvals

The figures provided by the DAFM on the number of approvals and payments under TAMS 3 include all types of generators and not just PTO generators, as applications for other types of generators are accepted under TAMS, a DAFM spokesperson said.

"The investment is referred to as backup PTO generators in the TAMS 3 system, but it covers all types of generators," the spokesperson said.

The number of approvals for generators under TAMS 3 totals 1,636, with 99 payments made with a total of €179,048 paid out.

The Dairy Equipment Scheme has the highest number of approvals, number paid, and amount paid, as seen below.

Scheme Number of Approvals Number Paid Amount Paid Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES) 1,302 76 €123,865.89 Organic Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS) 85 0 €0.00 Woman Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) 118 7 €14,599.54 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS) 131 16 €40,582.61 Total 1,636 99 €179,048.03

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon has said that it is "really important that we learn" from Storm Éowyn, "because we know that, with climate change, we are likely to see more of these events".

"Although they feel like they arise once in a generation, unfortunately we have to prepare for the fact that they are going to become commonplace," he said.

The minister added: "To ensure farmers are more resilient in advance of weather events, I have announced plans to introduce grant support under TAMS for the replacement of roofs.

"Up to now, TAMS covered only new structures. A farmer could not modify an existing structure under it.

"Subject to appropriate professional analysis confirming that a storm-damaged structure is sound and that it is only the roof that has blown off, a TAMS grant will cover the replacement.

"That avoids having to knock a perfectly good shed instead of just replacing the purlins of the roof."

Capacity forecast

EirGrid, which is responsible for operating, developing and enhancing the electricity grid and market, has forecast that there will be adequate generation capacity and a reduced risk of system alerts in the coming months.

In its winter outlook, EirGrid studies the expected generation capacity and the forecast electricity demand to determine if there is an adequate generation capacity margin.

Diarmaid Gillespie, director of system operations at EirGrid, said: "The risk of insufficient generation being available to meet demand this winter is much lower than in recent years.

“While the situation can be more challenging during the colder winter months, the securing of new generators and battery storage units through the Capacity Market, and out of market measures, have been key to delivering this improved position."