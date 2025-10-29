Over 200 animal welfare cases successfully prosecuted - minister

Over 200 cases under animal welfare legislation have been successfully prosecuted by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), since the Animal Health and Welfare Act was passed in 2014.

That's according to agriculture minister, Martin Heydon who was responding to a parliamentary question on the matter from Cork Sinn Féin TD, Pat Buckley.

Deputy Buckley asked the minister for the the total number of prosecutions taken under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 since its implementation; the details of which organisation brought each prosecution; and for a breakdown of the sentences imposed.

Minister Heydon said that his department takes the matter of animal welfare very seriously and is committed to the enforcement of the Animal Health and Welfare Act, 2013.

"Prosecutions under the Act are pursued following investigations by authorised officers who investigate matters relating to animal cruelty and neglect," he stated.

"Offences under the Act may be prosecuted in the district court by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, local authorities and members of An Garda Síochána.

"Matters tried on indictment are the remit of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the normal manner," he added.

Animal welfare prosecutions

Since the legislation came into operation in March 2014, over 200 cases have been successfully prosecuted by DAFM and the National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (formerly ISPCA and DSPCA).

49 cases resulted in a prison sentence and of these 32 were suspended.

DAFM does not hold records on prosecutions taken by An Garda Síochána and local authorities.

Minister Heydon continued: "I am committed to the policy that animal welfare standards are vigorously applied in a fair and even-handed manner.

"All reports of alleged animal neglect or cruelty are investigated and appropriate action is taken.

"If members of the public are aware of any cases of suspected abuse or neglect, they can contact my department's animal welfare helpline on: Helpline Phone No: 01 607 2379."

Concerns can also be raised by emailing: [email protected].