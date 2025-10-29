DAFM confirms 'error' in interim N&P statements for July/August

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that there was an issue with Nitrogen and Phosphorus (N and P) interim statements published online for the periods ending July and August 2025.

In a statement DAFM outlined that "changes to the Nitrogen and Phosphorus (N and P) data relating to bovines less than one year of age, introduced as part of the revisions to the nitrates regulations earlier this year were not correctly incorporated into the interim statements published online".

The department added: "The interim N and P statements for July and August have been corrected and re-published.

"Analysis of the updated nitrogen (N) per hectare values shows that correcting the error has had a very small impact for the vast majority of herds".

DAFM said the "error is regretted" but advised that "analysis of the updated nitrogen (N) per hectare values shows that correcting the error has had a very small impact for the vast majority of herds".

DAFM

However the department also acknowledged that as farmers and advisors use the interim statements for managing compliance the it is aware that a small change could have a "significant effect" in some cases.

"As result the department has written to the farmers we believe may be impacted by this change," DAFM added.

It has also reassured farmers that they will not be disadvantaged due to this error.

"Any herds that, based on the original published statement to end of August would have been compliant and arising from that corrected statement, find they are no longer compliant at year-end will be considered by the department on a case-by-case basis," DAFM stated.

It has also advised any farmer or adviser who has concerns to get in touch with the department with their herd number and specific details.