Reminder: Embrace FARM remembrance service on tomorrow

Embrace FARM hosts its annual ecumenical remembrance service tomorrow (Sunday, June 24) at 2:00pm in the church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.

Emrbace FARM is Ireland’s dedicated farm accident support network for those that have been affected by farming accidents.

Now in its fifth year, organisers have urged the farm and rural community to come and support the service held to remember those affected by farming accidents and to highlight the awareness of farm safety across the island of Ireland.

Embrace FARM co-founders Brian and Norma Rohan will represent the organisation at the event, and the voluntary board of directors who give their time freely for the development of the organisation.

A host of important and well-known figures form the agricultural community and further afield have confirmed attendance for tomorrow’s service.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan;

An Taoiseach’s Aide-De-Camp Commandant David Murphy;

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack;

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) president Patrick Kent;

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president Ivor Ferguson;

Ulster Young Farmers’ Clubs (UYFC) president James Speers;

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) director general Damian McDonald;

Former Irish Rugby international John Hayes;

Representatives from the Department of Agriculture;

Representatives from Teagasc.

With over 130 families contacting the organisation annually, as a fully registered charity, Embrace FARM hosts many support events for those who have lost a loved one in a farming accident or have suffered serious injury as a result throughout the year.

For those interested in learning more about Embrace FARM, and its events during the year, more information can be found on the organisation’s website.