Reminder: ASA dairy event set to take place in Co. Cork tomorrow

The Agricultural Science Association (ASA) are hosting its first dairy event of the year, tomorrow, January 21.

Unfortunately, according to the ASA website, the event is currently sold out; however, there is an opportunity to be added to a waiting list by contacting the ASA secretary.

The event – which is being run by the ASA in conjunction with Dairygold Agribusiness – is set to take place in the Dairygold Agribusiness Centre in Lombardstown, Mallow, Co. Cork.

It is set to cover a range of topics from milk recording and herd health to nitrogen use efficiency and protected urea.

The full agenda for the day is outlined below: 9:00am: Registration;

10:00am: Welcome by Seamus O’Mahony, ASA president;

10:05am: Introduction to the innovation agenda at Dairygold Agribuiness by Liam O’Flaherty, Head of Agribusiness at Dairygold;

10:20am: The changing tide of dairy feeding advice for a new era by Colman Purcell, mill nutritionist at Dairygold Agribusiness;

10:45am: Practical guidelines and the science of protected nitrogen (N) impact at farm level by Patrick Forrestal, Teagasc;

11:10am: Breeding, milk recording and herd health triad for achieving marginal abatement cost curve (MACC) goals by Kevin Coffey, CEO of Munster Bovine;

11:35am: Panel discussion with all speakers, moderated by George Ramsbottom, Teagasc;

12:10pm: Lunch;

1:10pm: Tour of the newly-constructed soils and silage laboratory and the new Dairygold feed mill.

Not only is the venue accessible by car, it is also accessible via train. By train, the ASA said to head north at 10 to the hour every hour and then take a ten minute taxi ride to Lombardstown from Mallow.

The eircode for the venue is P51F992 and it is currently free for members or at a cost of €25 for non-members.