Teagasc Sheep Seminars set to take place this week

Teagasc, the agriculture and food development authority, will hold a sheep seminar in Co. Leitrim and Co. Roscommon this week.

The first seminar takes place, today, January 20, at the Teagasc Office, Sligo Road, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. The event is set to commence at 7:30pm.

There will be three speakers on the night, which include: Kevin Kinsella of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); Tom Coll of Teagasc; and Cian Condon of Teagasc.

The topics to be covered include: Markets and outlook for 2020;

Reducing lameness;

Pre-lambing nutrition.

The second seminar is taking place on Thursday, January 23, in the Abbey Hotel, Co. Roscommon. The event is set to commence at 8:00pm.

There will be four speakers on the night, which include: Teagasc advisors – Michael Conroy; James Kelly; and Brian Daly; and Shane Moore of the Better Farm Sheep Programme.

The topics to be covered include: Growing early grass using protected urea and its environmental effect;

Antimicrobial and anthelmintic resistance;

Roscommon Better Farm Sheep Programme – progress to date.

National Sheep conference

The two Teagasc National Lowland Sheep Conferences are set to take place next week.

These will take place in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney, County Kerry on Tuesday, January 28, and in the Springhill Court Hotel, Kilkenny on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Opportunities to improve efficiency of sheep production in Ireland will be outlined at the two events.

The conferences start at 6:00pm; they are free to attend and all sheep farmers are welcome.

Meanwhile, looking down the line, the Teagasc Hill Sheep Conference will take place on February 19, in Co. Donegal.