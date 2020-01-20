Monaghan and Roscommon take titles at north-west Macra event

The winners of Macra na Feirme’s annual North West Macra Kings and Queens event were announced on Saturday, January 18.

Co. Monaghan’s Macra queen Lisa Brennan and Co. Roscommon’s Macra king Dillon Beirne took home the titles of the 2020 North West Macra queen and king on the night.

The event took place at the Sligo Park Hotel and Leisure Club and this year’s competition was sponsored by AIB.

A total of 18 kings and queens took part in the event that was well attended by Macra members from across the region. Entertainment was provided by Co. Longford band Rhythm and Sticks and iRadio DJ Dave Duke.

Last year’s winners were Co. Mayo’s James O’Hara and Co. Galway’s Nicole Tuffy and both were present on the night.

The north-west Macra region consists of counties: Donegal; Sligo; Leitrim; Mayo; Roscommon; Longford; Galway; Cavan; and Monaghan.

This year’s judging panel compromised of Nicole Tuffy and James O Hara, the 2019 north-west king and queen alongside Chloe Kennedy, Donegal Rose of Tralee and Paul Clabby, 2018 international Rose of Tralee escort of the year.

The winning couple received a prize to the value of €250 containing a voucher for EJ’s Menswear and a weekend ticket to Cowboys and Heroes.

The festival is in its 13th year and is described as “the highlight of the north-west Macra na Feirme calendar,” according to Sarah Walsh, PRO of north-west Macra.