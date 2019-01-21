2019 north-west Macra king and queen crowned in Sligo

The winners of the 12th Annual North-west Macra na Feirme Kings and Queens competition, held in the Sligo Park Hotel, were announced at the event on Saturday night (January 19).

Mayo Macra’s James O’Hara and Galway’s Nicole Tuffy were crowned as the north-west Macra king and queen for 2019.

The sold-out event is said to be the highlight of the north-west Macra na Feirme’s calendar.

The winning couple, James and Nicole, were chosen from nine couples representing north-west counties.

A statement from Macra revealed that the couples participated in “a jam-packed day” of activities where they showcased their creative sides, personalities and ability to work together.

From Swinford Co. Mayo, James is a sales advisor with Aurivo Co-Op and vice-secretary of Swinford Macra na Feirme.

Hailing from Enniscrone, Co. Sligo, Nicole is studying Agriculture and Environmental Science in Mountbellew Agricultural College, Co. Galway.

Nicole is also PRO of Mountbellew Macra na Feirme, which is the newest Macra na Feirme club in Galway – set up at the end of 2018.

The winners were presented with a cheque for €200 each and the perpetual tiara and crown as well as the coveted trophy which has a new home for the coming year.