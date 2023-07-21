The reintroduction of native Irish Dexter cattle has increased the grazing of commonages and delivered a major sustainability boost for the Inishowen peninsula, according to latest updates to be shared today (Friday, July 21).

The Inishowen Uplands European Innovation Partnership is hosting an open day today to highlight why embracing both traditional and new innovative farming approaches has delivered real results in Co. Donegal.

The partnership, which was first launched in 2019, has worked with 25 family farms in Inishowen to improve their economic and environmental sustainability. Source: Inishowen Uplands European Innovation Programme

According to John Doherty, project manager with the Inishowen Uplands European Innovation Programme, the visible benefits – from the re-introduction of upland cattle to the development of farm ponds which have helped to improve water quality – will be clear to see during the open day.

“From the upland cattle which have increased the grazing platform for farmers to the trials involving diverse swards and red clover swards, both of which can increase productivity on marginal lands, and the planting of more trees on land which can provide shelter to the farm ponds which can be a great source of water, we can see the benefits this programme has delivered and will continue to deliver.

“This project shows what can be achieved when it comes to improving biodiversity and is going to be a game changer when it comes to farming in these type of areas,” Doherty said.

He said the agroforestry element of the Inishowen Uplands European Innovation Partnership will also help ultimately to improve flood resilience and water infiltration in the area and increase carbon sequestration.

According to the project manager the challenges faced by farmers in the Inishowen area are similar to those across the country.

“The average size of farm in Inishowen is 27ha, most farmers need an off-farm income – full-time or part-time,” he said.

“Succession is also a key issue here, similar to many parts of the country, and we know there are some farmers who are actively encouraging their kids to leave the farm because it is no longer profitable.

“But what we can highlight here with this programme is that there are alternatives,” he added.

“What we will show today is that people can continue to live here, farm and manage the land and see a future and play an important part in boosting biodiversity and carbon sequestration.” Red clover sward Source: Inishowen Uplands European Innovation Programme

He believes that the reintroduction of native Irish Dexter cattle highlights that it is important to embrace tradition while being open to new innovations.

“Some farmers had moved away from grazing cattle and because of that upland cattle had suffered, but our trails with NoFence collars on upland farms have shown that by getting cows back up there it has improved habitats and that Molina grasses – which are most nutritious to cattle in May, June, July – provides an alternative option to farmers at this time of year.

“We currently have 154 upland cattle and they have created the right conditions for sheep to access areas that were previously overgrown and also reduce the fire risk if it dries, by grazing down the Molina grasses,” Doherty said.

The cattle are also helping to create the mixed-height swards that the curlew, which is currently on the Red List of Birds of Conservation Concern in Ireland, needs to feed and nest in the area.