Redhouse Holsteins open day to raise funds for NI Air Ambulance Service

Redhouse Holsteins will host an open day on Saturday, January 10, 2026 with all proceeds raised going to Northern Ireland’s Air Ambulance Service.

The farm in Benburb, Co. Tyrone is home to 170 cows, currently averaging 14,000L of milk and some 1,100kg of milk solids.

The herd is owned and managed by the father and son team, Alan and David Irwin.

“Our plan is to raise as much money for Air Ambulance in the day as possible,” David explained.

“We will have a number of commercial trade exhibitors with us on the day, all of whom are making a contribution to Air Ambulance in lieu of an attendance fee.”

But the focal point of the event will be the auction of an elite Genomic Total Performance Index (GTPI) heifer calf from the Redhouse herd.

Auction

David said: “The calf is coming up on four-months-old and is fully weaned.

"Two additional pedigree calves from the herds of Richard Charles and Conor Casey will also be auctioned on the day.

“Michael Taaffe will be in the rostrum. All the proceeds from the auction will be donated to Air Ambulance."

The open day will be hosted by the Irwin family in association with Worldwide Sires.

The event will include presentations from David Irwin and Worldwide Sires’ vice president of dairy cattle breeding. Jeff Ziegler.

David Irwin from Redhouse Holsteins

“A number of our top daughter groups will be on display throughout the event,” David continued.

“A raffle has also been included within the itinerary for the event. So there will be plenty happening on the day."

Events get underway at 10.30am on the day, continuing through until 3.30pm. Tea and coffee will be available for those in attendance.

David added: “Everyone will be made more than welcome on January 10.

"The event has been organised to support the invaluable work of the Air Ambulance Service.

“So we are hoping that everyone coming along on the day will give generously to what is a very worthwhile cause."

Air Ambulance

Air Ambulance is a charity working in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), to provide the helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) for the region.

Every single day in Northern Ireland, two individual finds themselves in critical need of the air ambulance service.

The charity’s operational helicopter carries a crew compiling pilot, doctor, and paramedic, 365 days of the year operating for 12 hours every day.

They attend some of the most traumatic medical incidents across the province and are dedicated to delivering the very best possible pre-hospital critical care, both at the scene and whilst transferring the patient to the most appropriate hospital for their specific injuries.