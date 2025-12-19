Over €19m issued in farm scheme payments this week

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on payments made to farmers across various farm schemes this week.

Under the 2025 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), nearly €2.2 million was paid out this week.

This bring the total number of farmers paid to 117,419 with total payments of €828.65 million.

The BISS/CRISS figure above includes the 2025 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers of €33.4 million and the 2024 National Reserve of €2.6 million, DAFM said.

Under the 2025 Eco Scheme, payments this week reached nearly €7.9 million.

A total of €295.33 million has now been paid to 115,211 farmers.

Under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), a total of €260,000 was paid out this week, bringing the total paid to date to €713.16 million.

€167,336 was paid out under the 2025 National Sheep Welfare Scheme, bringing total payments to €20.86 million, made to 16,450 farmers.

Under the Organic Farming Scheme, €31,421 was paid this week.

€126,711 was paid out under 2025 Protein Aid Scheme this week.

This brings total payments to €9.63 million, with 1,611 farmers paid.

Under the 2024 Straw Incorporation Measure, nearly €8.3 million was paid out this week, to 1,822 farmers.

Under the Baling Assistance Payment, €33,514 was paid out this week, bringing total payments to €3.67 million.

TAMS

€529,132 was paid out to farmers under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) 3 last week.

TAMS 3 provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

39,807 approvals have been issued for TAMS 3 so far, with 16,138 payment applications submitted.

In total, over €119.52 million has now been paid out across 13,330 TAMS 3 claims.