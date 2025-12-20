Consumers ‘increasingly unsure’ which products are healthy - survey

Diet is considered key to health by 85% of consumers, while 77% said fitness is also important, according to the latest YouGov / Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) Pulse survey.

However, two-thirds of adults in England are overweight, with 26.5% of these classed obese (DHSC, May 2025).

Kate Arthur, head of nutrition and health at AHDB said: “The urgency for healthier lifestyles is undeniable, but with health claims flooding packaging, media, and social platforms, consumers are increasingly unsure which products are genuinely healthy and nutritious.

“Time pressures, limited cooking skills, and lack of facilities add to the challenge, making quick, simple, nutritious meals harder to achieve.

“Healthy living isn’t optional anymore; it’s essential. But affordability and clarity must improve if we’re serious about tackling obesity.”

Cost

For many households, the cost of healthy eating is the biggest barrier, according to the survey.

The findings showed that 71% of respondents who think diet and/or fitness is important to their health stated that it was too expensive to buy healthy food and drinks.

Worldpanel by Numerator data reiterates this, as the cost of an evening meal chosen by shoppers for health reasons is £3.65 (€4.28), which is 13% more expensive than meals chosen for other factors.

2026 projections

Some respondents say they are planning to cut back, with 26% planning to reduce their consumption of ultra-processed foods and 23% planning to reduce sugar, fat, and salt from their diet.

In terms of additions, 14% of survey respondents are looking to increase their protein intake, 13% want to increase their fibre, and 49% of consumers will increase the amount of exercise they do.

Health goals this year will not be universal, according to the findings.

Younger consumers are much more focussed on short-term wellness benefits and improving body image, while older generations care more about heart health, bone strength, and more natural ways to manage their wellbeing.

One of the most talked-about trends in the industry is the rise of GLP-1 weight loss drugs, with 4.1% of GB households reporting current use in 2025, according to Worldpanel by Numerator data.

Vanessa Adamson, retail and consumer insight manager at AHDB, said: “As more consumers are expected to try GLP-1 weight loss drugs in 2026, lean primary red meat, natural yoghurt, milk and eggs are likely to be popular, as these consumers are actively seeking nutrient-dense meals in smaller portions that are packed with protein for muscle maintenance.”

AHDB are continuing to help shoppers make healthier choices by improving their understanding of the benefits of lean red meat and dairy within a balanced diet through their research, reports, and marketing campaigns, including ‘Let’s Eat Balanced’, ‘Milk Every Moment’ and ‘This is British pork. But not as you know it’.