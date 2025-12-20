Agriland logo

Shinrone set for 6th annual tractor run

By Caroline Allen

This year's Shinrone Tractor Run will take place next Sunday (December 28), with registration starting at 12 noon in Shinrone Hall in Co. Offaly at a cost of €20 per tractor.

Shinrone Tractor Run is now one of the biggest in the country, according to the organising committee.

The run started five years ago with a little over 100 tractors. In the 2024 edition, over 280 tractors took part.

"It's a truly incredible sight to see that number of tractors leaving the village on the morning of the run," the organisers said.

"Having raised over €100,000 for worthy charities in just five years is a huge testament to our local volunteers and local businesses that donate so generously year after year.

"Without them, this great fun-filled community day would not be possible."

Chosen charities

This year's chosen charities are the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Parkinson's Disease Association

The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association is the primary care and support organisation for people living with MND, providing essential care and support for patients and their families and carers.

The Parkinson's Disease Association is a national organisation with 21 branches throughout the country.

Its aim is to assist people with Parkinson's Disease, their families and carers by offering support and information on any aspect of living with Parkinson's, to facilitate access to all services, and to lobby to improve the services and support research.

The organisers said: "Shinrone National School is in the heart of our local community, helping and guiding the next generation to blossom as individuals in their lives.

"These funds will ensure this continues."

The morning of the run will see lots of entertainment throughout the hall with a competition to guessthe weight of a champion cow, a kids' tractor driving skills course, an inflatable dart board, and a bucking bronco.

"Our shop will be selling agri merchandise, tools, vouchers and hardware, with refreshments served all day.

"This year's run will leave at 1:00pm, with drivers in for a delight of off-roads and high roads through our local wonderland of north Tipperary/south Offaly," the organisers said.

The tractors will return to the village for an evening of entertainment in Spain's Pub, Shinrone, with music starting at 5:00pm, followed by an auction at 7:00pm.

Going under the hammer will be over 50 lots, including: a month-old Hereford bull calf; toys; timber; rugby tickets; hotel vouchers; autographed jerseys; merchandise; a Triton shower set; hardware; and animal feed.

Rock on Paddy will provide the entertainment for the rest of the night.

