Pics: €52k presented to charities as a result of vintage working day

By Peter O'Brien

An impressive €52,000 was recently presented to several charities as a result of a special vintage working day held in Co. Cork earlier this year.

Ahiohill Vintage Club held its annual working day on the Sunday of the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Going from strength to strength, this was the 8th year of the popular west Co. Cork silage working day, which saw 50ac of grass on offer across four plots to harvest by a vast array of single, double, trailed precision and self-propelled harvesters.

As the self-propelled harvesters lined up for action, orchestrated by the event marshals, harvesters were paired with tractors of their era, including a New Holland 2100 and Ford 7610, Hesston 7735 and Fiat 180-90, and a New Holland FX375 and Massey Ferguson 3125, to name but a few.

The self-propelled harvesters were charged with clearing the headlands and were then joined by a wide selection of trailed precision chop machines and tractor and trailers.

The Hesston 7735 and Fiat 180-90 made the perfect 1990s nostalgic pairing

With the plot cleared, the harvesters were given some respite as the large crowd of spectators moved to the second plot which was split into standing and mowed grass.

Single and double chop harvesters were let loose at the standing grass with the slight rise in the field putting a nice pull on the tractors as they worked.

Double chops were well represented with Kidd, NC, JF, and Taarup harvesters in action

As trailers returned from the silage pit, the self-propelled and trailed harvesters were given the green light to resume harvesting.

It was an impressive spectacle, as over 50 harvesters roared into life complemented by a huge variety of tractors and trailers.

With a break for the official launch, harvesters and tractors were ushered to the main field again, expertly lined up by brand.

The theme of this year’s event was to raise awareness of mental health in agriculture with life coach, Dave Kennedy and Gareth Gault - both advocates for positive mental health - speaking to the large crowd on the day.

A whopping €52,000 was raised over the course of the event, which was shared among the club's three main chosen charities: Pieta House; Mercy Hospital Foundation Cancer Care; and Dunmanway Hospital Daycare Centre, with other local causes also benefitting.

A huge crowd was in attendance for the event, which was well managed with four car parks in operation

Adding to the charitable aspect of the day, Micheal Scullion and Conor McGowen of the ‘Limited Slip Differences Podcast’ completed their epic journey from Portglenone, Co. Antrim, in their Fiat 110-90 & Fraser silage trailer, as well as a TM140, while Doireann O’Connor and her father Charlie made a detour on their marathon Malin to Mizen fundraiser in Charlie’s 1982 MB-Trac 800.

A team from Geary’s Garage also stopped on their similar journey in a restored John Deere - all raising money for their respective charities.

Joined by other well-known personalities, they were tasked with harvesting the third plot of silage with brands of each silage harvester, including a Mengele SF300.

Micheal Scullion and Conor McGowen of the ‘Limited Slip Differences Podcast’ drove this Fiat New Holland Fiat 110-90 and Fraser silage trailer from Co. Antrim to raise money for their chosen charities

Afterwards, an arsenal of silage harvesting equipment bore down on the final plot of grass, the long swards and sloping nature of the field providing an excellent vantage point for spectators.

Central to the large static display of tractors was a showcase of classic silage machinery, which included a line-up of Clarke Michigan 35B, O&K and Volvo loaders as well as mowing equipment.

Placed side-by-side, a Krone Big M Mk1 and Big M 450 were central to much discussion, showcasing the development of the popular mowing unit over the last 25 years.

The classic loader display proved a major focal point with many climbing into the cabs for a taste of nostalgia

12 machinery dealerships also showcased a selection of their latest kit. The custom-built pullers of the Southern Tractor Pulling Club put on an impressive display with local tractors also tackling the sled.

A new event this year, the contractor tug-of-war challenge proved highly popular and a great success.

Threshing and horse ploughing demonstrations also took place with well-known social media personalities also in attendance. Further entertainment was provided with live music and dancing as well as trade and food stalls.

Ahiohill Vintage Club recently held their presentation night where €52,000 shared among the chosen charities.

This year had record attendance of 10,000 and with plans already in the pipeline for next year, it is an event to mark into next year’s calendar.

Ahiohill Vintage Club have also praised the efforts of all club members and volunteers, and the Coffey and Helen families for the use of the land and all those who donated.